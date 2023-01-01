Top LeadSwift Alternatives
Dripify
dripify.io
Supercharge Lead Generation on LinkedIn with Dripify. The multifunctional LinkedIn automation tool designed to help your sales team improve LinkedIn prospecting and close more deals — all on complete autopilot
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
Automate cold outreach campaigns on email and social Try our proven Sales automation software and boost your cold outreach efforts every day like our 2000+ users do
GA Connector
gaconnector.com
GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability ...
Cloudaro
cloudaro.io
Cloudaro was built to find quality web design leads with one simple search. We stand out because we provide quality results tailored for the needs of web designers targeting the USA.
Leverly
leverly.com
You love new inbound form leads but hate to lose revenue opportunities due to sluggish rep response. Our lead response software makes it fast and easy to speak to more leads and close more sales. Sleep better at night knowing your leads are getting the attention they deserve. Our automated calling s...
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Manyreach
manyreach.com
Manyreach is cold outreach that lets you connect unlimited email accounts to send cold emails to unlimited contacts. It's used by agencies, sales teams, and individual business owners.
Agolix
agolix.com
Agolix® by Assessment Generator offers software for creating customized online quizzes, assessments, and surveys. Choose from automated or custom scoring and provide respondent feedback via on-screen, email, and PDF. The software supports eight question formats: binary, drop-down, narrative, numeric...
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...