Co-ordinating price and promotional activity across a store network is hard. Last Yard automates the complexity so you can convert more customers. Last Yard is the leading shelf edge promotions platform to convert customers at the point of purchase. Increase customer engagement & revenue through co-ordinated real time promotional activity across a store network.

Website: lastyard.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Last Yard. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.