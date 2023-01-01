WebCatalog
Drops

Drops

app.languagedrops.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Drops on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Word by word, Drops helps you learn new vocabulary through fun, fast-paced games with simple mnemonic images in just 5 minutes a day.

Website: languagedrops.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Drops. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

LyricsTraining

LyricsTraining

lyricstraining.com

Digital Trends

Digital Trends

digitaltrends.com

LingoDeer

LingoDeer

lingodeer.com

Deepstash

Deepstash

deepstash.com

uTalk

uTalk

utalk.com

Convo

Convo

app.convo.com

Kanshudo

Kanshudo

kanshudo.com

iCanStudy

iCanStudy

icanstudy.com

Thrillist

Thrillist

thrillist.com

Headspace

Headspace

my.headspace.com

Membean

Membean

membean.com

Sequence

Sequence

app.joinsequence.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy