Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP), Conversational AI, Process Mining, Intelligent Automation and others. In addition, Large Language Models and Foundation Models will be leveraged in the design and use-case creation process, which will speed up development and time to value for customers. Built on the premise of an open ecosystem, Laiye helps businesses optimize the technologies they already have in place. Laiye is the first company in its industry to commit to returning 100% of licence fees should agreed business outcomes not be achieved.

Categories :

Website: laiye.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Laiye. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.