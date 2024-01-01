OctoAI

Website: octo.ai

OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev to production seamlessly. With the fastest foundation models on the market (including Llama-2, Stable Diffusion, and SDXL), integrated customization solutions, and world-class ML systems under the hood, developers can focus on building apps that wow their customers without becoming AI infrastructure experts. Backed by leading venture capital firms, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. OctoAI is founded and led by the creators Apache TVM, an open-source ML stack for model performance and portability.
Categories:
Software Development
MLOps Platforms

