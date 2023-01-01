WebCatalog
Mystic AI

Mystic AI

mystic.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mystic AI on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Run any AI model as an API within seconds Low latency serverless API to run and deploy ML models

Website: mystic.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mystic AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Koyeb

Koyeb

koyeb.com

Modelbit

Modelbit

modelbit.com

Aporia

Aporia

aporia.com

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

censius

censius

censius.ai

Tinybird

Tinybird

tinybird.co

Tugboat

Tugboat

tugboat.qa

NocoAI

NocoAI

nocoai.io

Netus AI

Netus AI

netus.ai

RunPod

RunPod

runpod.io

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Photo AI

Photo AI

photoai.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy