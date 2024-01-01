Enhance your experience with the desktop app for La Presse on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

La Presse is an independent digital media whose mission is to provide quality information, free and accessible to all. La Presse is an information media that brings together the largest independent French-language newsroom in North America. Our articles are published in a digital edition for tablets, in our mobile application, and on our website.

