L2QR
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: l2qr.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for L2QR on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
L2QR bridges the gap between offline and online experiences. By scanning the QR codes, customers' target audience can seamlessly access digital content, websites, social media profiles, product information, promotions, or any other online resources. This integration helps businesses leverage the power of QR codes to enhance their online presence and engage their customers effectively.
Categories:
Website: l2qr.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to L2QR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.