Kualto
kualto.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kualto on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: kualto.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kualto. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Mosaic
projects.mosaicapp.com
Crazy Egg
app.crazyegg.com
Motion
app.usemotion.com
Economize
app.economize.cloud
ClearCheckbook
clearcheckbook.com
Affirm
affirm.com
Horsebills
app.horsebills.com
Attribution
dashboard.attributionapp.com
My EE
id.ee.co.uk
StellarFi
app.stellarfi.com
Google Family Link
familylink.google.com
Soundrop
app.soundrop.com