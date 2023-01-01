Make sure your bills are paid so you can focus on the rest. Keep organized by tracking your spending, and plan ahead by forecasting your cash flow and account balance. Pay off your debt. Use our Balance Report to see how long it will take you to do so, and to catch any red flags months before something becomes a problem. While most budgeting applications focus on your past spending, with Kualto you can focus on your future by projecting your beginning and ending balance each week. You can afford more than you think. With our forecasting approach you can see how much you can spend, and when you can spend it! See the consequences of your decisions before you make them. Play with 'what if' scenarios so you can make the right choices. Always know what's coming up. Use transaction statuses to keep track of what is still due, and what's been paid. Pay on time. Receive reminders so you know when bills are due, avoid late fees, and pay responsibly. Kualto is like a crystal ball that tells you how much money you'll have at any point in time, not just at the end of the month. Your Kualto account can be accessed via the app or with a browser. No need to sync or back anything up. Access your data from anywhere.

Website: kualto.com

