Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kraftful on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kraftful gives you deep AI analysis of user feedback to learn what your users need and how to make your product delightful.

Website: kraftful.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kraftful. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.