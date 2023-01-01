WebCatalog
Kombai

Kombai

kombai.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kombai on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

A new model trained to understand and code UI designs like humans. Prompt it with your design files to get high-quality UI code in one click per component.

Website: kombai.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kombai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

Article Forge

Article Forge

articleforge.com

Scribie

Scribie

scribie.com

uQR.me

uQR.me

uqr.me

Neumorphism

Neumorphism

neumorphism.io

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

AppLogoCreator

AppLogoCreator

applogocreator.com

JSON Hero

JSON Hero

jsonhero.io

Lekhak.ai

Lekhak.ai

lekhak.ai

WNR.AI

WNR.AI

wnr.ai

GoodBarber

GoodBarber

goodbarber.com

Prompt Attack

Prompt Attack

promptattack.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy