Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Klazify on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Klazify is a Content Classification API All-in-one domain data source. Get Website Logos, Company Data, Categorization and much more from a URL or Email.

Categories :

Website: klazify.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Klazify. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.