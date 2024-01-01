KingConf
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: web.kingconf.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for KingConf on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
VIRTUAL EVENTS ON DEMAND ! We offer a modern palatform of virtual events that facilitates the learning of the participants and invites them to relate to each other and to participate remotely. Thanks to our VIRTUAL EXHIBITIONS, the sponsors of an event will have the opportunity to set up their own stand, where they can exhibit their products through images and videos, interact in real time with the attendees and encourage visits through games and gifts. It is also a great opportunity to expand the boundaries of your brand, globalize and market your products online, among many other advantages.
Categories:
Website: web.kingconf.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to KingConf. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.