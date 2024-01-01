Kindamagical

Kindamagical

Website: kindamagical.com

Create interactive product guides in minutes. It's Kindamagic. Record yourself walking through a product demo. Kindamagic builds your guide in seconds. Add your finishing touches and share with your team or users in minutes.

