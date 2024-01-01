izi.TRAVEL

izi.TRAVEL is the open platform for Storytelling. We develop the infrastructure providing heritage institutions and other content providers with free, open mobile audio guide technology and making exploring museums and cities more inspiring and enriching for visitors and travelers. At izi.TRAVEL we believe in the power of learning. We create technology that builds new paths to discovery. We’re helping museums, cultural institutions and archive centers bridge the gap between traditional media and new, rapidly evolving digital platforms, with a focus on audio guides that enhance the educational experience for patrons. Using our free web-based story management system, you simply record and upload your audio stories, tie them into the locations or sites of your choice, and add as many photos, videos and quizzes as you like. Visitors can enjoy and share your audio guides via the free izi.TRAVEL app on their smartphones.

