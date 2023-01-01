You can find all KiKA programs here. Watch videos, get craft tips, discover competitions, games and find out everything about your favorite show. KiKA (contraction of Der KinderKAnal von ARD und ZDF [The Children's Channel of ARD and ZDF]) is a German free-to-air television channel based in Erfurt, Germany. It is managed by a joint venture by public-service broadcasters ARD and ZDF. Its intended audience is children and the youth, and it is generally watched by children 3 to 14.

Website: kika.de

