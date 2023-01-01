WebCatalog
Kidplan

Kidplan

kidplan.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kidplan on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Give parents all the information in one place! PBL Mentor Kidplan is the digital tool which you need to keep parents updated. Here, you can easily register everything that happens in the kindergarten and communicate with parents.

Website: kidplan.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kidplan. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Airsend

Airsend


Simplified

Simplified

simplified.com

HelpCrunch

HelpCrunch

helpcrunch.com

Child Paths

Child Paths

childpaths.ie

Honeybadger

Honeybadger

honeybadger.io

WebBites

WebBites

webbites.io

Hive OS

Hive OS

hiveon.com

Searchable.ai

Searchable.ai

searchable.ai

Eventeny

Eventeny

eventeny.com

Docketwise

Docketwise

docketwise.com

Hectic

Hectic

hecticapp.com

HiPeople

HiPeople

hipeople.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy