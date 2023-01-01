Beehively brings innovation. Our focus is on developing and providing technology and advanced tools to schools. Keep your school connected. Online. In-class. Everywhere. Running a school should be simple. Managing a website, communicating with parents, and keeping track of data you need every day is challenging. Beehively is here to help you manage all these things and more, so you can focus on what matters most: teaching the next generation.

Website: beehively.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Beehively. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.