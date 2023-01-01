WebCatalog
Beehively

Beehively

beehively.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Beehively on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Beehively brings innovation. Our focus is on developing and providing technology and advanced tools to schools. Keep your school connected. Online. In-class. Everywhere. Running a school should be simple. Managing a website, communicating with parents, and keeping track of data you need every day is challenging. Beehively is here to help you manage all these things and more, so you can focus on what matters most: teaching the next generation.

Website: beehively.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Beehively. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Seesaw

Seesaw

seesaw.me

Ploi

Ploi

ploi.io

ChemCloud

ChemCloud

chemcloud.com.au

Bigin

Bigin


Learning Studio AI

Learning Studio AI

learningstudioai.com

TeuxDeux

TeuxDeux


Possip

Possip

weeklypossip.com

Moo.do

Moo.do

moo.do

BitMEX

BitMEX

bitmex.com

AssessPrep

AssessPrep

assessprep.com

July

July

withjuly.com

Sifter

Sifter

sifterapp.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy