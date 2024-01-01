Khaos Control is a leading multi-channel solution. It's core focus is simple: helping businesses grow rapidly whilst saving money and streamlining their processes. Control stock, inventory, accounts, CRM, reporting and much more, all with these robust and scalable solutions. Featuring integrations with leading couriers and key payment integration services, we bring together every aspect of running a business in one central system. Khaos Control provide solutions for businesses of all sizes - be that our flagship Windows-based ERP application, Khaos Control, or our browser-based ERP application; Khaos Control Cloud.

Website: khaoscontrol.com

