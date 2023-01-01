The Keepers Registry acts as a global monitor on the archiving arrangements for continuing resources including e-serials. The Registry has three main purposes: -To enable librarians and policy makers to find out who is looking after what e-content, how, and with what terms of access. - To highlight e-journals which are still “at risk of loss” and need to be archived. - To showcase the archiving organisations around the world, i.e. the Keepers, which provide the digital shelves for access to content over the long term. The ISSN International Centre started assuming the principal responsibility for the functioning of the service in December 2019 following endorsement from its Governing Board about the value of the Keepers Registry as part of the global identification infrastructure for serials and other continuing resources.

Website: keepers.issn.org

