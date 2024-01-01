KamTape is a video sharing community that brings back what you loved about YouTube back in the 2000s. You can watch and share original videos worldwide through a Web experience that works on most well-known browsers through Javascript or Flash. Everyone can watch videos on KamTape.com. People can see first-hand accounts of current events, find videos about their hobbies and interests, and discover the quirky and unusual. As more people capture special moments on video, KamTape is empowering a diverse array of people across the internet to share what their world's like and bring back what once was.

Website: kamtape.com

