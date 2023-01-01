Kalshi
kalshi.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Kalshi app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Kalshi is an exchange where people trade on the outcome of events. Our vision is to allow people to trade on their views and hedge everyday risks. Kalshi will support trading of event contracts on a CFTC-regulated exchange.
Website: kalshi.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kalshi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.