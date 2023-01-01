k6 Cloud
app.k6.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for k6 Cloud on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: k6.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to k6 Cloud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Dremio
app.dremio.cloud
Loadster
loadster.app
TiDB Cloud
tidbcloud.com
HashiCorp Cloud Platform
portal.cloud.hashicorp.com
CloudKarafka
customer.cloudkarafka.com
Prefect Cloud
app.prefect.cloud
GitLabHost
app.gitlabhost.com
Terraform Cloud
app.terraform.io
CloudCone
app.cloudcone.com
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
cloud.oracle.com
HornetSecurity
cp.hornetsecurity.com
CrawlNow
crawlnow.herokuapp.com