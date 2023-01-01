WebCatalog
k6 Cloud

k6 Cloud

app.k6.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for k6 Cloud on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

The k6 Cloud is a fully-managed load testing service that complements k6 to accelerate your performance testing.

Website: k6.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to k6 Cloud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Dremio

Dremio

app.dremio.cloud

Loadster

Loadster

loadster.app

TiDB Cloud

TiDB Cloud

tidbcloud.com

HashiCorp Cloud Platform

HashiCorp Cloud Platform

portal.cloud.hashicorp.com

CloudKarafka

CloudKarafka

customer.cloudkarafka.com

Prefect Cloud

Prefect Cloud

app.prefect.cloud

GitLabHost

GitLabHost

app.gitlabhost.com

Terraform Cloud

Terraform Cloud

app.terraform.io

CloudCone

CloudCone

app.cloudcone.com

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

cloud.oracle.com

HornetSecurity

HornetSecurity

cp.hornetsecurity.com

CrawlNow

CrawlNow

crawlnow.herokuapp.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy