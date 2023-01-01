Jobkitten
jobkitten.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Jobkitten on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: jobkitten.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jobkitten. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
TalentHarness
app.talentharness.com
Polish
putpolish.com
Scholars
scholars.io
Zoho Mail
mail.zoho.com
Cloze
cloze.com
Contacts+
app.contactsplus.com
SurveyMonkey Apply
apply.surveymonkey.com
OneRecruit
ssl.onerecruit.com
officio.work
app.officio.work
SortMyBooks
sortmybooksonline.com
Resume360
resume.cr360.com.au
Alongside
app.alongside.com