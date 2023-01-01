Jobkitten is an easy to use web app that let's you collect, track and review job applicants with colleagues. Made for small businesses and entrepeneurs so you can forget the hassle of rounding up applications from an e-mail inbox and bouncing them around between colleagues. Jobkitten let's you review and comment the applicants in a neat little feed, which is easily sortable and searchable. The app is mobile optimized and best of all - FREE (for now)!

