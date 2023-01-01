WebCatalog
Jirav

Jirav

app.jirav.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Jirav on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Jirav is the next generation of business planning software. Our all-in-one Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, and Dashboarding solution offers faster implementation and a more intuitive interface at total cost that better meets the needs of businesses between 5 to 500 employees. Jirav offers the fastest time to value through native integrations that help to automatically connect in minutes to systems including NetSuite, Intacct, QuickBooks, and Xero so you can start planning right away.

Website: jirav.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jirav. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

PlanGuru

PlanGuru

app.planguru.com

Buxfer

Buxfer

buxfer.com

Uncat

Uncat

app.uncat.com

Kellokortti

Kellokortti

app.kellokortti.fi

Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360

app.bookkeeper360.com

AccountsIQ

AccountsIQ

accountsiq.com

Apptio

Apptio

frontdoor.apptio.com

Datarails

Datarails

app.datarails.com

Fathom

Fathom

app.fathomhq.com

Jedox

Jedox

jedox.com

A1 Project Manager

A1 Project Manager

a1.biz

DataDear

DataDear

apps.datadear.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy