Jirav is the next generation of business planning software. Our all-in-one Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, and Dashboarding solution offers faster implementation and a more intuitive interface at total cost that better meets the needs of businesses between 5 to 500 employees. Jirav offers the fastest time to value through native integrations that help to automatically connect in minutes to systems including NetSuite, Intacct, QuickBooks, and Xero so you can start planning right away.

Website: jirav.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jirav. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.