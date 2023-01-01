JD.COM - a professional comprehensive online shopping mall, providing you with genuine low-price shopping options and high-quality and convenient service experience. Products come from hundreds of thousands of brand merchants around the world, including home appliances, mobile phones, computers, clothing, home furnishings, mother and baby, beauty, personal care, food, fresh food and other rich categories to meet various shopping needs. JD.com, Inc., also known as Jingdong and formerly called 360buy, is a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing. It is one of the two massive B2C online retailers in China by transaction volume and revenue, a member of the Fortune Global 500 and a major competitor to Alibaba-run Tmall.

Website: jd.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 京东. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.