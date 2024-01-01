WebCatalog

Isima.io

Isima.io

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: isima.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Isima.io on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The Isima team was at the frontier of changing the way business is done with data at internet giants, hedge funds and storage companies before anyone ever heard the term big data.

Categories:

Business
Analytics Platforms

Website: isima.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Isima.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Observable

Observable

observablehq.com

Klipfolio

Klipfolio

klipfolio.com

You Might Also Like

DilutionTracker

DilutionTracker

dilutiontracker.com

Financial News

Financial News

fnlondon.com

TradeRev

TradeRev

traderev.com

Nozbe Teams

Nozbe Teams

nozbe.com

Workiro

Workiro

workiro.com

Bulbapedia

Bulbapedia

bulbapedia.bulbagarden.net

Tweet Hunter

Tweet Hunter

tweethunter.io

MoveHQ

MoveHQ

movehq.com

Insider Monkey

Insider Monkey

insidermonkey.com

LinkTrust

LinkTrust

linktrust.com

ContactOut

ContactOut

contactout.com

wand

wand

wand.ai

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.