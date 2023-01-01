Bulbapedia is an encyclopedia about Pokémon to which anyone can contribute. Since its launch in February 2005, it has grown to become one of the largest Pokémon resources on the internet. As part of Bulbagarden, this ever-growing wiki is supported by Bulbanews, Bulbagarden Archives, and the Bulbagarden forums.

Website: bulbapedia.bulbagarden.net

