Isetan Singapore was incorporated in 1970 and became a public listed company in 1981. As the first Japanese department store in Singapore, we currently have 3 Isetan department stores in Singapore. Experience a seamless shopping experience with our app online and offline at Isetan Scotts, Isetan Serangoon Central, Isetan Tampines and the Isetan Online Store.

Website: isetan.com.sg

