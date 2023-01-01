IntelliTrans’ dock door scheduling tool, DockMaster℠, is a SaaS-based application that provides the real-time visibility necessary to make scheduling dock appointments easier and more accurate. By using DockMaster, shippers and carriers can improve communication and reduce errors, improve labor planning, and use reporting tools to measure performance. Shippers use DockMaster to schedule pickups and deliveries by their selected carriers, routing them to a pre-assigned loading or unloading door. And, carriers can schedule dock appointments quickly and easily via DockMaster without having to make time-intensive phone calls. • Automatic or interactive scheduling (your choice) • Efficient, real-time visibility and communication • Business rule customization • Cycle time and other types of performance reporting • Configure an appointment book for any location in minutes based on that location’s business rules o 2 doors or 200 doors o 4 hours per weekday or 24 hours/7 days per week • Allow carriers to schedule directly from their browser or require approval for the requested appointment • Allow inter or intra-company visibility of load status – a boon to customer self-service • Use scheduling as part of a comprehensive IntelliTrans TMS solution, or use it as a stand-alone • Use outbound and subsequent inbound scheduling to provide Advance Shipping Notification and Proof of Delivery up and down the supply chain

Website: intellitrans.com

