WebCatalog

IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: intellitrans.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for IntelliTrans on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

IntelliTrans’ dock door scheduling tool, DockMaster℠, is a SaaS-based application that provides the real-time visibility necessary to make scheduling dock appointments easier and more accurate. By using DockMaster, shippers and carriers can improve communication and reduce errors, improve labor planning, and use reporting tools to measure performance. Shippers use DockMaster to schedule pickups and deliveries by their selected carriers, routing them to a pre-assigned loading or unloading door. And, carriers can schedule dock appointments quickly and easily via DockMaster without having to make time-intensive phone calls. • Automatic or interactive scheduling (your choice) • Efficient, real-time visibility and communication • Business rule customization • Cycle time and other types of performance reporting • Configure an appointment book for any location in minutes based on that location’s business rules o 2 doors or 200 doors o 4 hours per weekday or 24 hours/7 days per week • Allow carriers to schedule directly from their browser or require approval for the requested appointment • Allow inter or intra-company visibility of load status – a boon to customer self-service • Use scheduling as part of a comprehensive IntelliTrans TMS solution, or use it as a stand-alone • Use outbound and subsequent inbound scheduling to provide Advance Shipping Notification and Proof of Delivery up and down the supply chain

Website: intellitrans.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to IntelliTrans. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Opendock Carrier

Opendock Carrier

opendock.com

Opendock Warehouse

Opendock Warehouse

opendock.com

DataDocks

DataDocks

datadocks.com

BiggerPicture

BiggerPicture

biggerpicture.co

Setmore

Setmore

setmore.com

TimeTrade

TimeTrade

timetrade.com

Weshare

Weshare

weshare.net

OpusTime

OpusTime

opustime.com

Reservio

Reservio

reservio.com

Full Slate

Full Slate

fullslate.com

Picktime

Picktime

picktime.com

Transfix TMS

Transfix TMS

apps.transfix.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy