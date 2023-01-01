WebCatalogWebCatalog
Instapaper

Instapaper

instapaper.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Instapaper app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Instapaper is a bookmarking service that allows web content to be saved so it can be "read later" on a different device, such as an e-reader, smartphone, or tablet. The service was founded in 2008 by Marco Arment and has around 2 million users as of late 2011. In April 2013, Marco sold a majority stake to Betaworks and by mid 2016 Pinterest acquired the company. In July 2018, ownership of Instapaper was transferred from Pinterest to a newly formed company Instant Paper, Inc. The transition was completed on August 6, 2018.

Website: instapaper.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Instapaper. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

iZettle

iZettle

login.izettle.com

Zettle

Zettle

my.zettle.com

Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes

rottentomatoes.com

GroupMe

GroupMe

web.groupme.com

آپارات

آپارات

aparat.com

Flipkart

Flipkart

flipkart.com

NewsBlur

NewsBlur

newsblur.com

Flickr

Flickr

flickr.com

AddThis

AddThis

addthis.com

Messenger

Messenger

messenger.com

LevelUp

LevelUp

thelevelup.com