Inso
app.inso.pl
Comprehensive application for kindergartens and nurseries Inso is a modern application that will help you organize communication with your parents and automatically prepare invoices for them. The system additionally includes a module for staff management and recording stay at the facility. It is also an intelligent electronic journal ready for office inspection.
Website: inso.pl
