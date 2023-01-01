Comprehensive application for kindergartens and nurseries Inso is a modern application that will help you organize communication with your parents and automatically prepare invoices for them. The system additionally includes a module for staff management and recording stay at the facility. It is also an intelligent electronic journal ready for office inspection.

Website: inso.pl

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Inso. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.