Website: infawork.com

Infawork is the only software entrepreneurs need to start, grow, and run your company. Imagine a business software that you don’t hate, that doesn’t cost you thousands and thousands of dollars, and that doesn’t require an advanced degree to operate. Imagine one integrated software for all your accounting, HR, order, production, warehouse and inventory management, budgeting, vendor, reporting. eCommerce, and customer management, along with a few other niceties like email, calendar and IM. Imagine having a software partner that exists solely to help your business succeed. If you can imagine all of this, then you can imagine Infawork: affordable, easy-to-use, and all-inclusive business software to start, run and grow small to medium-sized businesses.
Categories:
Business
ERP Systems

