WebCatalog
Impactive

Impactive

impactive.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Impactive on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Impactive (formerly Outvote), a digital organizing hub for progressive campaigns and causes. Organize volunteers, communicate with supporters, raise money, get out the vote, and more: Impactive is your all-in-one hub for digital organizing.

Website: impactive.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Impactive. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

WorshipPlanning

WorshipPlanning

worshipplanning.com

Workstream.io

Workstream.io

workstream.io

Revolut

Revolut

revolut.com

Gladly Search

Gladly Search

search.gladly.io

Kommunity

Kommunity

kommunity.com

Plutio

Plutio

plutio.com

BloomUp

BloomUp

bloomup.io

Zillum

Zillum

zillum.com

CENTPAGE

CENTPAGE

centpage.com

Guardo

Guardo

guardo.io

Spond

Spond

spond.com

SeedLegals

SeedLegals

seedlegals.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy