IM Creator, or IM, is a software and hosting company headquartered in New York City with an office in Tel Aviv, Israel. IM Creator was founded by CEO Jonathan Saragossi in 2011. IM Creator's tools allow individuals and businesses to create and maintain HTML5 websites, blogs and online stores without writing code

Website: imcreator.com

