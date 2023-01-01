WebCatalog
iintegra

iintegra

ats.iintegra.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for iintegra on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Cloud talent acquisition platform that offers recruitment workflow automation providing applicant tracking, job sourcing and posting.

Website: ats.iintegra.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to iintegra. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

TalentLyft

TalentLyft

accounts.talentlyft.com

InTalents

InTalents

app.intalents.co

ATS OnDemand

ATS OnDemand

power.atsondemand.com

MyRecruitment+

MyRecruitment+

myrecruitmentplus.com

EasyHire

EasyHire

easyhire.me

Pereless

Pereless

power.pereless.com

BizRun

BizRun

ui.bizrun.com

BỉzRun

BỉzRun

ui.bizrun.com

99jobs

99jobs

99jobs.com

SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters

smartrecruiters.com

Onepoint HCM

Onepoint HCM

onehcm.com

Welcome Kit

Welcome Kit

welcomekit.co

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy