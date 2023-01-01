InterContinental Hotels Group plc, marketed as IHG Hotels & Resorts, is a British multinational hospitality company headquartered in Denham, Buckinghamshire, England. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Website: ihg.com

