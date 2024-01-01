IconifyAI

IconifyAI is a powerful AI-based app icon generator that enables users to create professional icons for their apps or websites in a matter of seconds. It boasts a wide selection of styles, shapes, colors and objects to choose from, allowing users to customize their icons to perfectly represent their brand. With IconifyAI, users can generate up to 80 icons for just $17, 160 icons for $27, or 400 icons for $37. The generated icons are high-resolution (1024x1024) PNG images, and users have full ownership of the icon, including selling rights and copyright. IconifyAI is loved by customers for its fast, automated design process and ability to generate icons that perfectly fit their brand. Additionally, if users are not completely satisfied with the generated icon, they can get in touch with the IconifyAI team to adjust it to their needs.

