Hypar
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: hypar.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Hypar on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Hypar is the world’s first cloud-based generative design platform. With support for every phase of project realization, Hypar delivers the world’s building expertise to realize better buildings and help teams make better decisions, faster.
Website: hypar.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hypar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.