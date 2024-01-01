Human Resource Executive

Human Resource Executive

Written especially for VPs and directors of human resources, Human Resource Executive magazine provides news, profiles and success stories of human resource innovators to key decision-makers. Human Resource Executive magazine is designed to provide accurate and authoritative information on all things HR including employment law, talent management and benefits and compensation.

