Hugo
app.hugo.team
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Hugo app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Centralized, actionable meeting notes app. Manage notes, agendas, and tasks with your team. 20+ work app integrations.
Website: hugo.team
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hugo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.