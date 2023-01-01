HP Inc. is an American multinational information technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that develops personal computers (PCs), printers and related supplies, as well as 3D printing solutions. It was formed on November 1, 2015, as the legal successor of the original Hewlett-Packard after the company's enterprise product and business services divisions were spun off as a new publicly traded company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Website: hp.com

