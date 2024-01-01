Enhance your experience with the desktop app for House of Pitch on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

House of Pitch allows you to pitch investors, tech journalists, and startup founders. Each time you pitch, you receive a clear Yes or No answer. We're the only cold outreach platform with 100% response rate.

Website: houseofpitch.app

