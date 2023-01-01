Holofy Spaces is a video-first sales intelligence platform that helps you generate, qualify and close more leads, faster than anyone else. We do that by giving you the most powerful medium to generate engagement and understand customer intent: video stories. The Holofy Spaces App lets you create, manage, and publish content, as well as understand what’s in your lead’s head through the power of deep analytics. With a tap, you can share entire asset portfolios or curate custom collections that you forward directly to your leads, embed on your website or 3rd party platforms.

Website: spaces.holofy.io

