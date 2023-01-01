WebCatalogWebCatalog
Hong Kong - Independent Bus Forecast HK Bus ETA The ad-free bus forecast station integrates the arrival forecasts of KMB, New World First Bus, Citybus and New Lantau Bus. The interface is clear and direct, and strives to allow users to quickly obtain the information they need. An ad-free bus ETA site for Hong Kong, with arrival times from KMB, NWFB and LNB. With a clutter-free UI that lets you get what you need, fast.

Website: hkbus.app

