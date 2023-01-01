HireLogic
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Website: hirelogic.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for HireLogic on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
HireLogic is the leader in AI-powered interview analysis for Staffing and HR organizations. Get automated notes and insights just by inviting HireLogic AI to listen to video, phone, or in-person interviews. Works for any size organization.
Website: hirelogic.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to HireLogic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.