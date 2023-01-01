Dock Management Software - Reduce overtime, improve efficiency, and measure everything with a configurable system that your team and carriers will love. Conduit–OpenTable for warehouses–makes software for warehouses to automate scheduling with truckers. Every day, hundreds of thousands of warehouses have trucks waiting in lines because scheduling and check in is currently done with email, spreadsheets and paper. Conduit automates these processes to help trucks get in and out faster and warehouses get products in and out faster. Conduit is easy to integrate with shipper transportation and warehouse management systems, as well as carrier and broker systems.

