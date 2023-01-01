WebCatalogWebCatalog
Google Chat

Google Chat

chat.google.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Google Chat app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Google Chat is a communication software developed by Google built for teams that provides direct messages and team chat rooms, similar to competitors Slack and Microsoft Teams, along with a group messaging function that allows G Drive content sharing (Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides). It is one of two apps that constitute the replacement for Google Hangouts, the other being Google Meet. Google planned to begin retiring Google Hangouts in October 2019.The current version is for G Suite customers only, with identical features in all packages except a lack of Vault data retention in the Basic package.

Website: workspace.google.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Google Chat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Google Forms

Google Forms

docs.google.com

Google Meet

Google Meet

meet.google.com

Google Vault

Google Vault

ediscovery.google.com

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

sheets.google.com

Google Slides

Google Slides

slides.google.com

Workstreams.ai

Workstreams.ai

app.workstreams.ai

Slack

Slack

app.slack.com

Google Docs

Google Docs

docs.google.com

Gitter

Gitter

gitter.im

Social Intents

Social Intents

socialintents.com

Tripnetra

Tripnetra

tripnetra.com

Supermetrics

Supermetrics

team.supermetrics.com