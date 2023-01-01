Created in 2011, Hacker Typer arose from a simple desire to look like the stereotypical hacker in movies and pop culture. Since that time, it has brought smiles to millions of people across the globe. Plus, many of you have temporarily transformed into hackers yourselves, all from a few clicks on the keyboard (and some programming magic behind the scenes!).

Website: hackertyper.net

