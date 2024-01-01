Enhance your experience with the desktop app for GRMS on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

GRMS is the recognized leader in providing customizable supplier risk assessment programs in over 120 countries worldwide. Leveraging an advanced technology platform, GRMS offers companies the ability to proactively manage and continuously monitor their suppliers for key risk components. GRMS’ services include the verification of data, physical review of documents and a support system that assists suppliers to obtain compliance with a client’s unique risk assessment requirements. Since 2010, GRMS has served a global clientele of companies and organizations ranging from mid-sized businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

Website: globalrms.com

